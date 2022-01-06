MINILUXE APPOINTS ADITI GUPTA AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe, Inc. (“MiniLuxe”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiniLuxe Holding Corp (TSXV: MNLX), is pleased to announce that Aditi Gupta has joined its team as Chief Growth Officer. As CGO, Ms. Gupta will be responsible for driving MiniLuxe’s product marketing, ecommerce growth, public relations activity, and corporate communications in support of the company’s strategic plan.



“We are excited to welcome Aditi to MiniLuxe,” said Zoe Krislock, CEO of MiniLuxe. “She brings a wealth of experience in product marketing, as well as digital marketing capabilities which will help us continue to build out our purpose-driven brand. Aditi is an experienced marketing leader with a proven track record in beauty and digitally native business.”

Most recently, Ms. Gupta led Marketing and Growth for Homepolish, a digital platform for interior designers. As the CGO of MiniLuxe, she brings deep beauty expertise with an emphasis on digital brand-building. Prior to her role at MiniLuxe, Aditi worked at Estee Lauder, Diageo and Unilever in various marketing and strategy roles.

