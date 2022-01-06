Lui Franciosi Examining The Green House Project and Related Models To Improve Senior Care

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lui Franciosi is pleased to announce that he will be examining The Green House Project as one of the most innovative models of senior care. This Project is a non-profit organization based out of the United States that is dedicated to creating alternative living environments in traditional care homes. Their focus is to have seniors live meaningful lives. Residents within their homes have private rooms and baths, they are able to move around without restrictions, and they live with a small group of other seniors (i.e., usually between 7 to 10 residents per home). This enables them to form good relationships with each other and even participate in preparing their own meals or perform daily cleaning much like they may have done in their previous lives. There are usually 2 to 3 staff members available to assist; they are also the same staff which helps build the necessary trust and compassion with residents. Lui Franciosi states, “This past year has been a challenging one for many seniors and their families who are within the traditional, institutional model of senior care. There is a need to better understand if alternative models of senior care such as the Green House Project could improve quality of life and delivery of care, even within the current model without spending an enormous amount of money. This would mean changing existing building layouts or staffing plans with the aim of creating smaller cohorts of seniors and staff to live and work together within an existing community. It is definitely possible if there is a will to change for the better.” There are similar models that will be also evaluated, i.e., the Dutch Dementia Village Model and The Danish Model of senior care. Both also emphasize small groups of seniors and staff with daily functional activities. There is also suggestion that alongside better health outcomes, these small group models helped augment infection control measures during this COVID-19 pandemic. This formal review will assist administrators of senior housing such as long term care, assisted living and independent living prepare policies and plans for future development. The aim is to have it published in the form of a white paper for administrators as well as seniors, families and the general public.



Lui Franciosi is a consultant with over 20 years of executive experience collected in the pharmaceutical and senior care industries. He holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. He also studied business at the University of Warwick in the U.K. Lui Franciosi founded Franciosi Consulting Ltd. in 2015 and is the President and CEO. He is currently also an Adjunct Professor at The University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University in areas of pharmacology and gerontology, respectively.

