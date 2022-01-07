Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aaron Baker, a Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist, shares a few tips for traveling with mobility challenges and/or medical supplies

"New Year is one of the busiest travel days of the year (at least here in the U.S.). Families gather for family dinners, football games, and holiday parades. But before you can enjoy Aunt Wendy's famous mashed potatoes, take your time and appreciate the life you have been given and do not hurry into things that will hurt you." -- Aaron Baker Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist.

In 1999, Aaron Baker suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury as a professional motocross athlete. I fractured my cervical vertebrae 4,5,6 rendering me a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chin down.

Since then, my wife and I have traveled at least twice a month, giving us ample time and experience to figure out what is best when we are traveling by airplane or car. I am sure everyone has their own ideas and experiences about travel and the madness that happens during those times. Take the advice of someone who can appreciate what life has to offer. I have put together a small resource as a gift from my family to your on “Here are a few helpful travel tips for those with mobility challenges and/or medical supplies to manage.” The resource comprises air or road travel.

Urological supplies (and/or other medical supplies)

Medicine

Wheelchair tools

Food & Supplements

Tech Items

Clothing Ideas

Cash

You should also consider checking out other ideas now available on my Rebellious Recovery Blog.

Some of my favorite ones are:

A Pivot Mindset

Aging With A Spinal Cord Injury

Healthy Heart, Healthy Life

About Aaron Baker, a Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist

ALL THAT I AM In 1999, as a professional motocross athlete, I sustained a career ending spinal cord injury. Today, I am a recovering quadriplegic husband, father, adventure athlete, author, orator, entrepreneur and ambassador for spinal cord injury.

I co-founded the Center Of Restorative Exercise and represent Red Bull's non-profit charity - Wings For Life Foundation as a member of the Board Of Directors, USA and Chairman of the Ambassador Council.

I also sit on the Board of Directors for Los Angeles based non-profit, Artists For Trauma and I'm the Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist and author for Shield Healthcare, Permobil, Boost Oxygen, Sno-Go, and contributor for the Huffington Post.



Happy New Year from my family to yours.

Aaron Baker, a Spinal Cord Injury Lifestyle Specialist

Media contact: aaronbakers@gmail.com



Attachment