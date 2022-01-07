MEDIA ALERT** TONIGHT: Hot Drops Press Conference on CES Ban at NiftyAgenda Launch Party

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)

WHO:

Ashley Youdan, CEO of Hot Drops (www.myhotdrops.com), the first inclusive adult NFT marketplace disrupting how creators and fans connect with next-gen content.

NiftyAgenda, the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014.



NFT Creators, Innovators, Buyers, and Media are invited to attend.



WHAT:



A press conference and demo from Hot Drops, discussing their ban from CES and their innovative, inclusive marketplace at the NiftyAgenda Launch Party.

WHERE/WHEN:

January 6, 2022 5pm - 11pm

Former celebrity estates in Las Vegas, 10 minutes from The Strip

NiftyAgenda tickets are available for $299 and include the meet-and-greet segment, NFT gallery showcase, and Think:X concert. CES accredited media will be allowed in at no cost upon independent verification of credentials.





WHY:



Hot Drops has been banned from exhibiting from CES®, where it applied to have a large presence in the first-year NFT pavilion area inside CSpace, the media and entertainment forum at the conference, as well as Eureka Park, the startup pavilion. Hot Drops is the only application denied of ten Transform Ventures portfolio companies exhibiting at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES®).

ABOUT NIFTYAGENDA



NiftyAgenda brings together NFT creators, innovators, buyers and media. NiftyAgenda is the newest conference from CoinAgenda, which has been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.

ABOUT HOT DROPS

Hot Drops (www.myhotdrops.com) is an inclusive NFT marketplace disrupting how creators and fans connect with next-gen content, exclusive, limited-edition digital collectibles, community, and loyalty rewards. Through collaborations with diverse influencers, artists, clothing brands, high fashion photographers, directors and more, Hot Drops aims to destigmatize, bridging the gap between what has previously been considered "mainstream" and "adult,” while bringing NFT collections of value and utility. When launched in early Q1 2022, Hot Drops’ technology will offer safer, more compliant content using smart contracts, age authenticated accounts to purchase or view content and will require manual approval processes for established creators to prevent minors from accessing or monetizing on the platform. With 12 of its first creators onboard having an Instagram following of 30 million, Hot Drops will also feature a gamification aspect, rewarding loyal fans and communities for their purchases with exclusive content and experiences.

