Oysterable introduces the AIoT circular economy solution "Lalaloop" in CES 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oysterable (CEO, Taekwan Bae) announced that the AIoT circular economy solution "Lalaloop" introduces in CES 2022 held in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from 5th to 8th, January, 2022.



The AIoT circular economy solution "Lala Loop," which means "enjoyable resource circulation," was developed to ease and convenient return for consumers after they use reusable cups. The reusable cups are being popular for an alternative to disposable cups that are indiscriminately used and discarded. The reusable model is emerging as a sustainable action model to reduce carbon emission in the face of imminent environmental crisis caused by plastic and disposable waste. However, there are some preconditions such as recollection, cleansing, shipping, storage, and expenses for the wide adoption of the reusable model.

"Lalaloop" have improved the recognition rate of reusable cups through Oysterable’s information and communication technology (ICT) and artificial intelligence (AI) engine of SK telecom, a technology alliance partner. Currently, consumers can access “Lalaloop” in Starbucks stores located in Seoul and Jeju.

Oysterable will participate as a partner of SK Telecom's Green ICT during CES 2022. "Lalaloop" will be introduced at the SK Group’s "2030 SK Net-zero" exhibition booth located in the Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

Taekwan Bae, CEO of Oysterable, said, "The rapidly increasing use of disposable products is a major obstacle to the establishment of urban resource circulation, and the reusable model is an essential choice for our society to going carbon neutrality” and adding “We expect many global visitors’ interest and expectation to Lalaloop, a representative innovation of ESG.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c4dbbc-3ced-42b1-8497-b87a82581e5f