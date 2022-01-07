Berkeley Lights Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Berkeley Lights, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (“Berkeley Lights” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLI), a digital cell biology company. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Berkeley Lights common stock between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021 (the “Class Period”).



On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a report about Berkeley Lights entitled, "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 Million Black Box That's A Clunker, While Insiders and Silicon Valley Bigwigs Race To Dump Stock. Just Another VC Pump at 27X Sales. Target Price: $0." Among other things, the report claims "a trail of customers” allege they were “'tricked,' misled, or over-promised into buying a $2 million lemon.”

Following this news, the price of Berkeley Lights stock fell more than 28% over two trading days to close at $23.53 per share on September 16, 2021.

Then, on January 5, 2022, after the market closed, the Company announced that its CEO and Chairman of the Board was transitioning from those positions and that the Company was searching for a new CEO.

Following this news, Berkeley Lights stock fell over 34% in midday trading on January 6, 2022.

