English Lithuanian





On 6 January 2022 the Supreme Court of Lithuania delivered the judgement on the decision by the state enterprise Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant to reject the submitted bid in the tender for Procurement of Works for Construction of INPP Near Surface Repository for Low and Intermediate-Level Short-Lived Radioactive Waste (Construction Stages I/A, II/A) and Design, Construction and Connection of External Rainwater Drainage Networks to INPP Infrastructure thereby dismissing the cassation appeal of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and hearing the case in cassation proceedings. The court motivated their decision mainly by the fact that the case is of little significance to the practice of the Lithuanian courts and public procurement. The court judgement and the outcome of the dispute will not affect the future operations of the company as its possibilities for participation in public procurement are no longer restricted.

More information:

Managing Director

Egidijus Urbonas

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503