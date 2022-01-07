Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 800 shares during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 35 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 December 2021 5 422 38.85 39.14 38.70 210 645 31 December 2021 978 38.80 39.00 38.66 37 946 3 January 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 January 2022 1 245 41.63 41.68 41.56 51 829 5 January 2022 3 155 41.80 42.02 41.56 131 879 Total 10 800 - - - 432 299









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 December 2021 1 400 39.17 39.28 38.98 54 838 31 December 2021 5 024 38.98 39.20 38.76 195 836 3 January 2022 15 423 40.21 41.32 39.88 620 159 4 January 2022 8 953 41.69 42.08 41.46 373 251 5 January 2022 4 600 42.04 42.16 41.90 193 384 Total 35 400 - - - 1 437 467

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 810 shares. On 5 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 150 270 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).





