Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 800 shares during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 35 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 December 2021 to 5 January 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 December 2021
|5 422
|38.85
|39.14
|38.70
|210 645
|31 December 2021
|978
|38.80
|39.00
|38.66
|37 946
|3 January 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 January 2022
|1 245
|41.63
|41.68
|41.56
|51 829
|5 January 2022
|3 155
|41.80
|42.02
|41.56
|131 879
|Total
|10 800
|-
|-
|-
|432 299
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 December 2021
|1 400
|39.17
|39.28
|38.98
|54 838
|31 December 2021
|5 024
|38.98
|39.20
|38.76
|195 836
|3 January 2022
|15 423
|40.21
|41.32
|39.88
|620 159
|4 January 2022
|8 953
|41.69
|42.08
|41.46
|373 251
|5 January 2022
|4 600
|42.04
|42.16
|41.90
|193 384
|Total
|35 400
|-
|-
|-
|1 437 467
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 810 shares. On 5 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 150 270 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
