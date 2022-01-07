Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q4 2021

Harvest volumes for the fourth quarter and full year:
|Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1.000 GWT)
|Q4 2021
|Q4 2020
|2021
|2020
|Lerøy Aurora
|14.1
|14.8
|44.0
|35.0
|Lerøy Midt
|18.3
|15.6
|72.6
|67.9
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|18.9
|17.9
|70.0
|68.0
|Total
|51.3
|48.3
|186.6
|170.8
|of which volume trout
|8.0
|7.2
|25.1
|28.0
|Catch volume Havfisk (1.000 tonnes)
|Q4 2021
|Q4 2020
|2021
|2020
|Total volume
|17.1
|12.6
|71.5
|68.4
|of which volume cod
|8.8
|7.0
|26.6
|23.6
The complete Q4 2021 report will be released on 17 February 2022 at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.