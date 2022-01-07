Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q4 2021

English Norwegian

Harvest volumes for the fourth quarter and full year:

Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1.000 GWT) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 Lerøy Aurora 14.1 14.8 44.0 35.0 Lerøy Midt 18.3 15.6 72.6 67.9 Lerøy Sjøtroll 18.9 17.9 70.0 68.0 Total 51.3 48.3 186.6 170.8 of which volume trout 8.0 7.2 25.1 28.0 Catch volume Havfisk (1.000 tonnes) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 2020 Total volume 17.1 12.6 71.5 68.4 of which volume cod 8.8 7.0 26.6 23.6

The complete Q4 2021 report will be released on 17 February 2022 at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.