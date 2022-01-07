Worldwide Medical Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - Key Driver, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the medical diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $61.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The report on the medical diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases and rising geriatric population.



The medical diagnostics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The medical diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Type

IVD

Diagnostic imaging

Others

By Geographic

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies the growing demand for rapid diagnostic techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the medical diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



The report on medical diagnostics market covers the following areas:

Medical diagnostics market sizing

Medical diagnostics market forecast

Medical diagnostics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the medical diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

IVD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Diagnostic imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

QIAGEN NV

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4k0b0