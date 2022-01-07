Worldwide Medical Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - Key Driver, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the medical diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $61.56 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. The report on the medical diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of infectious diseases and rising geriatric population.
The medical diagnostics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The medical diagnostics market is segmented as below:
By Type
- IVD
- Diagnostic imaging
- Others
By Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
This study identifies the growing demand for rapid diagnostic techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the medical diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
The report on medical diagnostics market covers the following areas:
- Medical diagnostics market sizing
- Medical diagnostics market forecast
- Medical diagnostics market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the medical diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- IVD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Diagnostic imaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- QIAGEN NV
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4k0b0