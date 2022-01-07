Worldwide Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Industry to 2027 - Improving Healthcare Infrastructure Across Developing Regions Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market to grow with a CAGR of 26% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases

Increasing geriatric population

2) Restraints

Shortage of skilled professionals in the developing countries

3) Opportunities

Improving healthcare infrastructure across the developing regions

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Highlights

2.2. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Projection

2.3. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Test Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sample Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market



4. Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Test Type

5.1. Genetic Testing

5.2. Complete Blood Count (CBC)

5.3. Disease Risk Assessment Testing

5.4. Thyroid-stimulating Hormone (TSH) Testing

5.5. Diabetes Testing

5.6. Others



6. Global Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Sample Type

6.1. Blood

6.2. Urine

6.3. Saliva

6.4. Others



7. Global Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals

7.2. Diagnostic Centers

7.3. Blood Banks

7.4. Home Care

7.5. Others



8. Global Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Test Type

8.1.2. North America Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Sample Type

8.1.3. North America Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Test Type

8.2.2. Europe Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Sample Type

8.2.3. Europe Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Test Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Sample Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Test Type

8.4.2. RoW Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Sample Type

8.4.3. RoW Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Direct-to-consumer Laboratory Testing Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9.2.2. 23andMe, Inc.

9.2.3. Ancestry.com LLC

9.2.4. DirectLabs, LLC

9.2.5. Myriad Genetics, Inc.

9.2.6. Gene by Gene, Ltd.

9.2.7. EverlyWell, Inc.

9.2.8. WellnessFX, Inc.

9.2.9. DanteLabs Inc.

9.2.10. LetsGetChecked, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o031sr