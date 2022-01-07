Worldwide Digital Health Industry to 2027 - Featuring Allscripts, QSI Management and HiMS Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Market, By Product & Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware and Services) and End User (Healthcare providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumer and Others) . - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Digital Health Market by component in detail, segmenting the market as mhealth and ehealth. Component segment includes software, hardware and services. It provides in-sights on end user that segregates into healthcare providers, payers, healthcare consumer and others. Lastly, the Digital Health Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Digital Health Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Digital Health Market include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Apple, Inc., Telefonica S.A., Mckesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, QSI Management, LLC, AT&T, Vodafone Group, AirStrip Technologies, Google, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., HiMS, Orange, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Softserve, MQure, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Vocera Communications, IBM Corporation and CISCO Systems, Inc. among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the market revenues to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.



Market Analysis and Insights: Digital Health Market Analysis & Insights

Digital Health Market Scope and Market Size

The key deliverables of this report are market statistics with detailed classifications and splits by revenue. Digital Health Market revenues segmented by product & service, component, end user and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Health Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and company rankings.



Report further studies the market development status and future and Digital Health Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Digital Health Market segmentation by product & service, component, end user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Key Takeaways

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope & Definition

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Research Methodology

2.5.1. Market Size

2.5.2. Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.5.3. Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.5.4. List Of Primary Sources

2.5.5. List Of Secondary Sources



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Digital Health Market, By Product & Service

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Digital Health Market, By Component

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Digital Health Market, By End User

4.4. Impact of Covid-19 On Digital Health Market, By Region



5. DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. mHealth

5.3. eHealth



6. DIGITAL HEALTH MARKET, BY COMPONENT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Software

6.3. Hardware

6.4. Services



7. BY END USER

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Healthcare providers

7.3. Payers

7.4. Healthcare Consumer

7.5. Others



8. BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Germany

8.3.2. U.K.

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Rest of Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. China

8.4.2. Japan

8.4.3. India

8.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World

8.5.1. Middle East

8.5.2. Africa

8.5.3. Latin America



9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top Companies Ranking

9.3. Market Share Analysis

9.4. Recent Developments

9.4.1. New Product Launch

9.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

9.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Cerner Corporation

10.2. Allscripts

10.3. Apple, Inc.

10.4. Telefonica S.A.

10.5. Mckesson Corporation

10.6. Epic Systems Corporation

10.7. QSI Management, LLC

10.8. AT&T

10.9. Vodafone Group

10.10. AirStrip Technologies

10.11. Google, Inc.

10.12. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.13. HiMS

10.14. Orange

10.15. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

10.16. Softserve

10.17. MQure

10.18. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

10.19. Vocera Communications

10.20. IBM Corporation

10.21. CISCO Systems, Inc.



