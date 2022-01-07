Global Virtual Private Cloud Market to 2027 - Focus on Software and Services

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Private Cloud Market, By Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) ), Organization Size and Vertical - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the Virtual Private Cloud Market by component in detail, segmenting the market as software and services. Services further sub segmented into training and consulting, integration and deployment, managed services, support and maintenance.

The scope of the report covers market for virtual private cloud by deployment model which includes software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). Organization segment classified as large enterprises and SME's. It provides in-sights on vertical that segregates into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government and defense, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, manufacturing and others). Lastly, the Virtual Private Cloud Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global Virtual Private Cloud Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market.

The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in Virtual Private Cloud Market include Alibaba, Atos, AWS, CenturyLink, DXC, Google, Huawei, Microsoft, OVH, Rackspace among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the market revenues to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

