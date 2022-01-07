English Finnish

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Tadorna AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tadorna AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 9084/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-01-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 57,767 Unit price: 45.16076 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 57,767 Volume weighted average price: 45.16076 EUR





