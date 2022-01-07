English Finnish

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 7 January 2022 at 12:00 pm

Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Alectoris AS)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Alectoris AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 9075/7/8

Transaction date: 2022-01-05

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 45.29 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.29 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

