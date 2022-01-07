Worldwide Business Software and Services Industry to 2027 - by Software, Services, Deployment Model, Size and End-user

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Software and Services Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business software and services market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period. Some key trends reported in the market include the rise in deployment of enterprise software to reduce inventory cost and increase in adoption of business process automation across sectors including retail, manufacturing, healthcare and IT and telecom.

On the other hand, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the business software and services market owing to the normalization of work-from-home amid the global lockdown situation. Remote working has increased the demand for software and services across industry verticals for reducing security risks.

The global business software and services market is segmented based on software, services, deployment model, size, and end-user. Based on software, the market is segmented into finance, human resource, sales and marketing, and supply chain. Based on service, the market is segmented into consultancy service, maintenance & operation service, and managed service. Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Based on the deployment model, cloud-based business software and services solutions are anticipated to hold a considerable share during the forecast period. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions owing to their offered advantages is a key factor driving the growth of the cloud deployment model. Based on the size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to exhibit potential growth in the market. The market growth is attributed to the significant adoption of business software and services in economies such as the US and Canada. Further, the increase in demand for high-speed data networks and the presence of software companies in the region are driving the growth of the North American market.

SAP SE, Microsoft Corp., and IBM Corp., and among others are some of the key players operating in the market. These market players are adopting several growth strategies such as technological advancement, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions among others to sustain a strong position in the market.

