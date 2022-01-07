Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2021-2025: Industry Forecasts, Expert Commentary and Real-Life Case Studies

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will off-highway vehicle telematics market in the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry segments evolve in 2022 and beyond? This report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry.

The global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.4 percent from 5.2 million units at the end of 2020 to 10.7 million units by 2025.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Overview of the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.

Profiles of 40 equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.

Comprehensive overview of the off-highway vehicle telematics value chain and key applications.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Market forecasts lasting until 2025.

The report answers the following questions

Which are the main telematics systems offered by off-highway vehicle manufacturers?

Which are the key off-highway vehicle telematics applications?

What business models are used by OEMs offering telematics?

Which equipment manufacturers have developed their telematics offerings in-house?

Which OEM telematics offerings are powered by telematics partners?

How are aftermarket providers approaching the off-highway vehicle telematics market?

How does the off-highway telematics market compare with other related markets?

How will the off-highway vehicle telematics market evolve in the future?

The analyst estimates that the global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems reached 5.2 million units in 2020. This includes connected units deployed on various off-highway vehicles across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors. The construction sector accounts for the largest share, driven by OEM telematics systems offered by heavy equipment manufacturers. Agriculture and mining each account for a similar number of connected units deployed on machines and vehicles used in agricultural and mining operations respectively.

The remainder is represented by the forestry sector including telematics systems fitted to various forestry equipment. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.4 percent, the active installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems across all sectors is forecasted to reach 10.7 million units worldwide in 2025.



Key Topics Covered:





Executive summary

1 The global off-highway vehicle market

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Off-highway vehicle manufacturers

1.2 The construction sector

1.3 The mining sector

1.4 The agricultural sector

1.5 The forestry sector

2 Off-highway vehicle telematics technologies and solutions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Off-highway vehicle telematics infrastructure

2.3 Off-highway vehicle management

2.4 Equipment operator management

2.5 Safety management

2.6 Business models

3 Market forecasts and trends

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 Market drivers and barriers

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Market trends

4 Construction and mining equipment manufacturers

4.1 Bobcat (Doosan)

4.2 Caterpillar

4.3 CNH Industrial

4.4 Deere & Company

4.5 Doosan Infracore (Hyundai)

4.6 Epiroc

4.7 Hitachi Construction Machinery

4.8 Hyundai Construction Equipment

4.9 JCB

4.10 Komatsu

4.11 Liebherr

4.12 Sandvik

4.13 Volvo Construction Equipment

4.14 Other manufacturers

4.14.1 Bell Equipment

4.14.2 BOMAG

4.14.3 JLG Industries

4.14.4 Kobelco

4.14.5 Kubota

4.14.6 Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)

4.14.7 LiuGong

4.14.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

4.14.9 Manitowoc

4.14.10 Mecalac

4.14.11 SANY

4.14.12 Tadano

4.14.13 Takeuchi

4.14.14 Terex

4.14.15 Wacker Neuson

5 Agriculture and forestry equipment manufacturers

5.1 AGCO

5.2 ARGO Tractors

5.3 CLAAS Group

5.4 CNH Industrial

5.5 Deere & Company

5.6 Krone

5.7 Kubota

5.8 Mahindra & Mahindra

5.9 Ponsse

5.10 SDF

5.11 Tigercat

5.12 Vermeer

