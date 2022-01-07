Global Western Blotting Market (2021 to 2026) - Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Blotting Market by Product, (Consumables (Antibody), Instrument (Electrophoresis, Blotting System, Imager (Fluorescent))), Application (Biomedical, Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Research Institute, Hospital, Biopharma) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global western blotting market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements, increasing government funding in the field of biomedical research, growing demand for personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of HIV are the key factors driving the market growth.

By instruments segment, the imagers sub segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the western blotting market

Based on instruments, the western blotting market is segmented into gel electrophoresis instruments, blotting systems, and imagers. Growth in this product segment is primarily due to the automation of imagers, which simplifies the protein detection process.

By end user segment, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market

Based on end users, the western blotting market is segmented into academic & research institutes, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and other end users In 2020, academic & research institutes accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market. The large share of the academic & research institutes end-user segment can be attributed to growing government investments for research activities and increasing research in the area of proteomics.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the western blotting market.

The western blotting market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include strong government support for the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, the presence of bioclusters in China and India, increasing funding for life science research, and growing initiatives related to target disease diagnosis.

North America: the largest share of the western blotting market

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the western blotting market. The major factors driving the growth of this regional market include the presence of top manufacturers of western blotting products in this region, rise in research funding, increasing investments in proteomics research, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Western Blotting Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Western Blotting Market, by End-user & Country (2020)

4.3 Western Blotting Instruments Market, by Type, 2020

4.4 Western Blotting Instruments Market for Blotting Systems, by Type, 2020

4.5 Western Blotting Instruments Market for Imagers, by Type, 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Funding in the Field of Biomedical Research

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

5.2.1.4 Rising Global Prevalence and Incidence of Hiv/Aids

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Emergence of Alternative Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of High Procedural Efficiency for Accurate Results

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Western Blotting Market

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Number of Publications Over the Last 10 Years

5.4.2 Top 10 Granted Patent Owners in the Last 20 Years

5.4.3 Top 10 Players with the Highest No. of Patent Applications

5.4.4 List of Recent Patents

5.5 Regulatory Guidelines

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Emerging Markets

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem Analysis of the Western Blotting Market

5.9.1 Role in the Ecosystem

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Alternatives to Traditional Western Blotting

5.11 Ranges/Scenarios

5.12 Trade Analysis

5.12.1 Trade Analysis for Western Blotting

5.13 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6 Western Blotting Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Reagents & Buffers

6.2.1.1 High Consumption of Reagents & Buffers During the Western Blot Process to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2 Antibodies & Conjugates

6.2.2.1 Primary Antibodies

6.2.2.1.1 Primary Antibodies are Mainly Used to Recognize a Specific Protein of Interest

6.2.2.2 Secondary Antibodies

6.2.2.2.1 High Sensitivity of Secondary Antibodies Makes It Easier to Detect Proteins of Interest in Complex Protein Mixtures

6.2.2.3 Other Antibodies & Conjugates

6.2.3 Kits

6.2.3.1 Repeat Purchases of Single-Use Ready-To-Use Kits to Drive Market Growth

6.2.4 Membranes & Filter Papers

6.2.4.1 Extensive Usage of Membranes & Filter Papers to Support the Immobilization and Transfer Steps During Western Blotting Experiments to Drive Market Growth

6.2.5 Other Consumables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Gel Electrophoresis Instruments

6.3.1.1 Increased Demand for 2D Electrophoresis due to Its High Separation Performance is One of the Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Market

6.3.2 Blotting Systems

6.3.2.1 Wet Blotting Systems

6.3.2.1.1 Wet Systems are Most Commonly Used for the Transfer of Proteins from Gels to Membranes

6.3.2.2 Semi-Dry Blotting Systems

6.3.2.2.1 Minimal Usage of Buffers During the Process and Rapid Transfer of Proteins from Gels to Membranes are Major Factors Driving the Demand for Semi-Dry Blotting Systems

6.3.3 Imagers

6.3.3.1 Chemiluminescent Imagers

6.3.3.1.1 Low Cost of These Imagers, Easy Handling, and Sensitivity are Some of the Key Factors Contributing to the Large Share of this Market

6.3.3.2 Fluorescent Imagers

6.3.3.2.1 Fluorescent Imagers Serve as One-Stop Imaging Systems as They Avoid Multiple Film Exposures and Development Steps

6.3.3.3 Other Imagers

7 Western Blotting Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biomedical Research

7.2.1 Increasing Research Funding for Proteomics and Protein-Based Research - A Major Driver for this Application Segment

7.3 Clinical Diagnostics

7.3.1 Hiv

7.3.1.1 Western Blotting is the Most Widely Used Method for Hiv Diagnosis - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.3.2 Hepatitis

7.3.2.1 Growing Incidence of Hepatitis C to Drive Market Growth

7.3.3 Lyme Disease

7.3.3.1 Western Blots are Generally Considered the Most Reliable Tests Currently Available for Lyme Disease Diagnosis

7.3.4 Other Diseases

7.4 Agricultural Applications

7.4.1 Growing Cultivation of Genetically Modified Crops to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Other Applications

8 Western Blotting Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic & Research Institutes

8.2.1 Increasing Government Investments for Research Activities to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

8.3 Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1 Growing Drug Discovery and Clinical Studies to Drive the Demand for Western Blotting in the Pharma-Biotech Industry

8.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.4.1 Growing Patient Population and Testing Volumes to Drive Market Growth

8.5 Other End-users

9 Western Blotting Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Player Strategies

10.2 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in the Western Blotting Market

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Revenue Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Pervasive Players

10.5.3 Emerging Leaders

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups) (2020)

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Dynamic Companies

10.6.4 Responsive Companies

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8 Competitive Scenario

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Companies

11.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.1.3 Danaher Corporation

11.1.4 Bio-Techne Corporation

11.1.5 Merck KGaA

11.1.6 Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.1.7 Abcam plc

11.1.8 Enzo Biochem, Inc.

11.1.9 Li-Cor, Inc.

11.1.10 Advansta Inc.

11.1.11 Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

11.1.12 Azure Biosystems, Inc.

11.1.13 Boster Biological Technology

11.1.14 Geno Technology Inc.

11.1.15 Stressmarq Biosciences Inc.

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.2.2 Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc.

11.2.3 Precision Biosystems

11.2.4 Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

11.2.5 Proteintech Group

11.2.6 Abnova Corporation

11.2.7 Sino Biological Inc.

11.2.8 Abbexa Ltd.

11.2.9 Covalab S.A.S.

11.2.10 Biorbyt Ltd.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3x9du