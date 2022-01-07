Strategy RPG game Covenant Child’s Virtual asset [COVN], listed in Bittrex Global on the 4th.

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

Covenant Child, developed by The Game Changer Limited (CEO: Chan Han), scheduled to be released in the first quarter of this year, is officially listed on the global virtual asset exchange Bittrex Global on January 4th.

Covenant Child is a unique strategic RPG game. It was developed so that anyone can quickly and conveniently experience the Play-to-Earn (P2E) element by combining user-friendly operability and character development progression.

Covenant Child aims to provide a user-centered decentralized game ecosystem by solving the problem of high initial entry costs caused by the P2E format.

Covenant Child can continue playing the game by applying the automatic battle function and nurturing and growing villages, characters, and equipment by collecting in-game goods through various game contents. Furthermore, characters and items acquired during gameplay can be issued as NFTs, while also allowing transparent transactions between users.

An official from Covenant Child said, "This time listing of COVN on Bittrex Global is a significant start, and we will spur development for a complete official launch."

Website: https://covenantchild.io