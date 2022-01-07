|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|01/12/2022
|01/12/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,970
|2,040
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|97.419
|/
|3.710
|106.500
|/
|-0.084
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,070
|2,240
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|97.419
|/
|3.710
|106.500
|/
|-0.084
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.580
|/
|3.630
|106.655
|/
|-0.120
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|97.419
|/
|3.710
|106.500
|/
|-0.084
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.464
|/
|3.690
|106.550
|/
|-0.095
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.580
|/
|3.630
|106.655
|/
|-0.120
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.378
|/
|3.730
|106.400
|/
|-0.060
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.448
|/
|3.700
|106.540
|/
|-0.093
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.28
|1.10
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND