Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 01/12/202201/12/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,9702,040
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.419/3.710106.500/-0.084
Total Number of Bids Received 1511
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,0702,240
Total Number of Successful Bids 129
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 129
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.419/3.710106.500/-0.084
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.580/3.630106.655/-0.120
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.419/3.710106.500/-0.084
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.464/3.690106.550/-0.095
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.580/3.630106.655/-0.120
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.378/3.730106.400/-0.060
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.448/3.700106.540/-0.093
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.281.10