Bio-Adhesives Market to Hit 16.07 Billion by 2028; Bio-Adhesives Industry CAGR of 11.3% between 2021-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Bio-Adhesives Market size is expected to reach USD 16.07 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Bio-Adhesives are environment friendly and governments are supporting use of bio-based products in order to keep pollution under control. Due to backing of the officials and polices the global Bio-Adhesives Market has grown in recent times. Moreover, with technological advances in the adhesives technology across regions has fuelled the global Bio-Adhesives Market states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Bio-Adhesives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Plant based and Animal based), by Application (Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Personal Care and Medical), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Agrigenomics. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Bio-Adhesives are environment friendly due to which government policies have fuelled Bio-Adhesives Market.

Bio-Adhesives are environment friendly and governments are supporting use of bio-based products in order to keep pollution under control. Due to backing of the officials and polices the global Bio-Adhesives market has grown in recent times. Growing awareness about bio-based products for their qualities such as biodegradable and others have fuelled the demand of Bio-Adhesive market in recent years. Bio-Adhesives are used in industries like construction, paper work, medical creating a steady demand and growth overall. Owing to these the global Bio-Adhesives market is expected to grow substantially in the forecast period.

The rise in demand for environmentally-friendly products is driving the Bio-Adhesives Market.

The increase in demand by customer and regulations and policies by government to promote eco-friendly products is one of the main reasons for the growth in Bio-Adhesive market. Plant based resources are being used as a replacement for petrol based for the manufacturing of adhesives. Technological advancements have introduced new application of the bio-based adhesives. Construction, packaging, paper industry, are some of the major applicant of the Bio-Adhesives and also driving the market.

With Advanced technological know-how and various application has further grown over the time.

With time and technology, applications of Bio-Adhesives have broadened widely beyond paper and packaging industry. With research and development in bio-based product has made application of Bio-Adhesives in various industries such as construction, medical and many others. Investors are investing heavily with production units specified for Bio-Adhesive to cater needs of their customers. These technological innovations with production are providing sustainable value to the manufacturers and to their consumers.

Regional Analysis :

Europe is Likely to Dominate the Global Bio-Adhesives Market

Europe region is poised to record the highest CAGR, owing to the increasing demand in countries, such as Italy, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, and Turkey, coupled with the growth of the region's overall high demand and production of Bio-Adhesives for their market. Common biological adhesives are being produced using biological feedstock’s, which is cheaper and has higher quality. The advent of domestic versions has brought down the prices, which is expected to drive the deployment.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at further from 2021 to 2028 at fastest CAGR among other regions. This surge is attributed to the rising application and demand for bio adhesives in the region. Developing economies such as China and India are looking for replacement of traditional adhesives as it is expensive and is not that environment friendly. Industries such as packaging, construction and others are widely adopting bio adhesives as a replacement.

List Of Prominent Players in the Bio-Adhesives Market:

SR. NO. COMPANIES LOCATION 1. Beardow Adams Group Milton Keynes, United Kingdom 2. Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc. Wilmington, United States 3. Arkema S.A. Colombes, France 4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc Wilmington, United States 5. Merck KGAA Frankfurter, Germany 6. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Düsseldorf, Germany 7. Tate & Lyle PLC London, United Kingdom 8. EcoSynthetix Burlington, Canada



Westchester, Illinois, United States



9. Ingredion Incorporated

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. May 2019: Arkema announced its plans to acquire the industrial adhesives business of Nitta-Gelatin Inc. The acquisition will be done by Bostik-Nitta JV, of which the majority stake is owned by Bostik. The acquisition helped Bostik increase its share in the adhesives business in Japan. The acquisition was completed on 1st August 2018.

2. April 2019: Henkel AG opened a new OEM application center in Connecticut to deliver innovative solutions and design customized applications, technologies, and production processes to better serve its customers.

This market titled “Bio-Adhesives Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 6.84 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 16.07 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Type : - Plant based and Animal based

Application : - Paper & Packaging, Construction, Woodworking, Personal Care, Medical and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

