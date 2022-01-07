Outlook on the Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Global Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Platform, Services), by Delivery Mode (On-premises, Cloud Based), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare digital experience platform market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increase in the adoption of healthcare digital experience platforms for improving connectivity and growing requirements to curb costs in healthcare settings are key factors contributing to the market growth. Features such as end-to-end efficiency accelerating customer acquisition, boosting retention period, and promoting long-term growth prospects among various payer organizations in the healthcare sector are among other key driving factors.



The healthcare digital experience platform combines various key digital technologies, such as content management systems, analytics, patient data, and AI, along with marketing automation capabilities that aid patients with real-time personalized content through a single platform for enhanced patient engagement. Continuous technological upgrades for optimizing healthcare digital experiences with the advent of native analytics and machine learning capabilities are driving the market. In addition, the growing focus of the healthcare sector on improving patient engagement and interaction, adopting a patient-centric marketing approach, and providing customized solutions is expected to accelerate the deployment of these platforms across the sector.



Furthermore, an increasing number of digital experience platform offerings in the healthcare market are leveraging various advanced technologies, including AI and machine language. In addition, several IT vendors and healthcare organizations are setting up partnerships and collaborations to curb rising costs and establish connected digital experiences. The payers and providers shortly are anticipated to adopt these platforms at faster rates to meet the growing patient demand for enhanced care.



Healthcare Digital Experience Platform Market Report Highlights

The market growth can be attributed to an increase in the number of government initiatives worldwide to promote digitalization

The platform component segment dominated the global market in 2020 due to the growing adoption of digital experience platforms by various startups and organizations

The cloud-based delivery mode segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing demand for cloud technology across different organizations for secure information sharing, streamlining costs, and improving operational efficiency

North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the high presence of a large number of vendors such as SoftServe; Accenture; Sitecore; Adobe; Oneview Healthcare; Optimizely, Inc.; Liferay Inc.; IBM Corporation; Cognizant; and Wipro in the region offering information solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otu50w