Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

The report on the global commercial air conditioning systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global commercial air conditioning systems market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on commercial air conditioning systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on commercial air conditioning systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global commercial air conditioning systems market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global commercial air conditioning systems market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Highlights

2.2. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Projection

2.3. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market



4. Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Type

5.1. Single-split System

5.2. Multi-split System

5.3. VAV/CAV System



6. Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by End User

6.1. Healthcare

6.2. Retail

6.3. Logistics

6.4. Manufacturing

6.5. Government

6.6. Others



7. Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Type

7.1.2. North America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by End User

7.1.3. North America Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Type

7.2.2. Europe Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by End User

7.2.3. Europe Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by End User

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Type

7.4.2. RoW Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by End User

7.4.3. RoW Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Commercial Air Conditioning Systems Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Haier Inc

8.2.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

8.2.3. General Electric Company

8.2.4. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.2.5. Carrier Global Corp.

8.2.6. EDPAC International

8.2.7. Lennox International Inc.

8.2.8. Nortek Global HVAC LLC

8.2.9. Hitachi Ltd.



