CareValue Expands Their Agent Support Services

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care Value, Inc. ("CareValue"), a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment technologies, is excited to announce that they have recently expanded their Agent Support Team to include Patricia Nichols as a new Agent Relations Coordinator.

Patricia brings with her over 30 years of experience in the insurance field. Previously, she spent 13 years working at Woodmen of the World in North Carolina, and then most recently 20 years in the Medicare space at MVP Health Care. She will be helping to field calls from contracted agents and help with their concerns or issues with both carriers and their clients. Her past experiences and helpful demeanor will be crucial in her role of assisting agents.

"I am excited about the opportunity I now have to learn another aspect of insurance while drawing on my past experiences," says Patricia about her new position.

With this expansion, CareValue is also proud to announce that Sarah Weitzel has been promoted to the position of Agent Relations Manager. Sarah brings more than five years of experience at CareValue to this new position. Well-known and beloved by existing CareValue agents, Sarah will play a greater role in overseeing the Agent Support Team while continuing to field agent calls.

CareValue is confident that these changes will do nothing but strengthen their relationship with agents while the team grows stronger and continues to deliver dedicated one-on-one support.

CareValue is a leader in innovative Medicare shopping and enrollment platforms, offering a suite of technology solutions to support independent agents, agencies, National Marketing Organizations (NMO), and Field Marketing Organizations (FMO). Through continued technology development, the organization is dedicated to helping agents navigate the virtual Medicare landscape during the COVID-19 health pandemic. By leveraging CareValue's easy-to-use MedicareValue platform and newly expanded carrier options, agents have been able to maintain and increase their book of business by servicing their clients remotely.

CareValue is actively engaging in contractual agreements in the Senior Insurance Market. Licensed insurance agents interested in working with us and getting their own free MedicareValue website are encouraged to call 1-855-888-8326 or visit us at CareValue.com.

Media Contact

Emily Gruenfelder

855-888-8326

Emily.Gruenfelder@carevalue.com

