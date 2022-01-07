Renalytix Appoints Jean M. Casner as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced that Jean M. Casner joined the Company this week on January 3, 2022 as Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Casner will be responsible for Renalytix’s global human resources organization, including people strategy, compensation, benefits, learning and development, diversity & inclusion, and performance and talent management.



Ms. Casner joins Renalytix from her former position as Senior Vice President & CHRO at Cantel Medical, which experienced significant annual revenue growth during her tenure prior to the company being recently acquired. During her time at Cantel, she made significant contributions to the company, including creating and implementing a global compensation and benefits strategy, developing and executing a refreshed annual incentive plan as part of Cantel's total rewards strategy and implementing a global learning platform. Prior to Cantel, she held HR leadership positions at the National Basketball Association (NBA), Merck, The Dial Corporation (now owned by Henkel), Johnson and Johnson and ORC (now owned by Mercer). Ms. Casner succeeds Trent Bingham who departed Renalytix on December 31, 2021.

With a lifelong focus and passion for healthcare, Ms. Casner has been recognized for her ability to grow companies and implement robust training, learning and development strategies, with a focus on employee engagement and transparent leadership.

“Defining and supporting employee culture during a high-growth phase is complex and utterly critical to business execution,” said James McCullough, CEO, Renalytix. “Jean brings the deep experience that will allow Renalytix to expand the skilled personnel required to support our growing base of healthcare system partnership customers and their doctors and patients, as we continue to execute on what we believe will be significant commercial and revenue expansion in the years ahead.”

About Kidney Disease

Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and one out of two people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD.1 Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer.2 Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.3

About Renalytix

Renalytix plc (NASDAQ: RNLX) (LSE: RENX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosisTM for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that successfully enables early-stage chronic kidney disease, progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com ). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.

About KidneyIntelX

KidneyIntelX, is a first-of-kind solution that enables early-stage diabetic kidney disease (DKD) progression risk assessment by combining diverse data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers and personalized data from the patient’s health record, and employs a proprietary algorithm to generate a unique patient risk score. This patient risk score enables prediction of progressive kidney function decline in DKD, allowing physicians and healthcare systems to optimize the allocation of treatments and clinical resources to patients at highest risk.

