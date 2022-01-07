New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Transmission Market: Analysis By Components, Voltage, End- Use, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195735/?utm_source=GNW





The major factors driving the market for Power Transmission is the growing urbanization across the world and various initiatives undertaken by governments of various regions to establish home-grown industries where power transmission is necessary. An increasing number of large power infrastructure investments in both developed and developing countries is also one of the major factors amplifying the demand for power transmission.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the power transmission market in 2020 as demand for utility services from industrial and commercial establishments decreased due to trade restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments globally. Many manufacturing facilities globally halted operations to contain the spread of the virus among their workforce, thereby limiting the need for utility services such as electricity and wastewater treatment.



In Components, Transformer segment holds a large share in the Power Transmission Market as transformer used primarily to receive low voltage generator electric power and transmit it across distribution channels across the power grid network. It forms a crucial part of the power grid and helps in the transmission of power from one network to the other without change in frequency.



Among the Voltage segment, 132 kV Segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Power Transmission Market as high voltages are used in transmission systems because higher voltage implies a lower current for a given power of transmission. With a lower current, less heat is generated in the transmission lines and so less energy is wasted.



Within the industrial sector, manufacturing accounts for the largest share of annual industrial power consumption, generally followed by mining, construction, and agriculture. The biggest single uses of electricity in the commercial sector are lighting and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.



