Global Multiple Sclerosis Market – Analysis By Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

Various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative monoclonal bodies, immuno-modulators, immunosuppressants and interferons for the effective treatment of MS, are acting as major growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growth of the global multiple sclerosis market is driven by a shift in preference toward oral drugs. Also, an increase in the number of pipeline drugs is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.



The expansion of the Multiple Sclerosis Market is encouraged by government and non-government organizations. The government and non-governmental organizations support a variety of initiatives and programs to help persons with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life (MS).



The global multiple sclerosis market size is set to gain traction as many leading pharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials to discover innovative and effective therapies for the treatment of this immune disorder. In addition, clinical studies for the treatment of multiple sclerosis are being conducted by several pharmaceutical companies. Companies are working to create novel medicines in multiple sclerosis radiology for patients suffering from the condition which is further driving the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market for the historical period 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Immunosuppressants, Interferons, Others).



• The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Intravenous).



• The report analyses the Multiple Sclerosis Market Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy).



• Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA) By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Drug Class, by Route of Administration, by Distribution Channel.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Pipelines and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, BAYER AG, Biogen, EMD Sereno, NervGen Pharma.



Key Target Audience



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

