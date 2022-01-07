New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market – Analysis By Drug Type, End User, By Region, By Country : Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195732/?utm_source=GNW





The primary driver of growth in the IPF market in recent years has been an increased use of the high-priced Pirfenidone (Esbriet) and Nintedanib (Ofev) brands in favour of off-label pharmacological therapies and non-pharmacological treatments. Prior to the approval of these drugs, cheap corticosteroids and immunosuppressant’s were used to treat IPF despite negative recommendations in evidence-based guidelines for general treatment.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market include a rise in the prevalence of fibrotic disease and an increase in the geriatric population. In addition, a surge in demand for cost-effective drugs and the introduction of advanced treatment options propel market growth. Furthermore, changing lifestyle patterns and increasing consumption of nicotine products is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, smoking tobacco and cigarettes are considered the most common cause for the development of IPF. In line with this, increasing health consciousness among the masses regarding the effective management strategies of IPF is also favouring the growth of the market.



Additionally, the advent of novel medicines and advancements in the IPF diagnostic and treatment methods, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. This, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities and improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, represents some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market.



Moreover, to pharmacological treatments, various non-pharmacological treatments are also used for IPF patients. The most used non-pharmacological treatments are lung transplantations, mechanical ventilation, oxygen therapy, and pulmonary rehabilitation. In general, the treatment approach in IPF is largely dependent on a patient’s symptoms, the stage of the disease, and a patient’s overall health.



