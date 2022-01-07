Oxford Technology VCT Plc – 3rd Quarter Results

Oxford Technology VCT Plc presents its quarterly update for the 3 month period commencing 1 September 2021.

The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 30 November 2021.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2021 was 50.3p. This represents a decrease of 1.1p from the net asset value per ordinary share at 31 August 2021. This decrease is mainly attributable to the fall in the share price of Scancell Plc (22.5p to 20.0p), but partially offset by the increase in the Arecor Therapeutics Plc share price (230p to 380p).

The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 55.0p per share is now 105.3p per share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 5,431,655.

The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 30 November 2021 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

7 January 2022

