Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc – 3rd Quarter Results



Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc presents its quarterly update for the 3 month period commencing 1 September 2021.



The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 30 November 2021.



The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2021 was 49.5p. This represents an increase of 2.5p from the net asset value per ordinary share at 31 August 2021 and after a 6p per share dividend was paid on 15 October 2021 following the sale of Ixaris.

As previously reported the Company has also completed a share buy back at the price of 44.73p per share. At 30 November 454,653 shares were bought back. As at 5 December the buyback of shares was completed and 530,637 shares in aggregate, representing 7.82% of the original number of shares have been bought back.

The total return to shareholders is now 91.5p per share including previous dividends of 42.0p per share.



The total number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 November 2021 was 6,785,233.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 7 January 2022 was 6,254,596.



The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 30 November 2021 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.



This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.



7 January 2022



Enquiries:

Lucius Cary

Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466