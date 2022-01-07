Willis Towers Watson announces Nasdaq ticker symbol change from WLTW to WTW

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced that its ticker symbol on the Nasdaq stock market will change to “WTW” at the open of market trading on Monday January 10, 2022. Willis Towers Watson has traded under the ticker “WLTW” since 2016.



Carl Hess, Willis Towers Watson CEO, commented, "Changing our ticker symbol is just one of the ways we are simplifying to increase our agility and effectiveness, as we move forward as a strong and independent WTW."

No action is required from Willis Towers Watson shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change. Willis Towers Watson’s ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

