Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced plans to present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.



Singular Genomics’ management is scheduled to present virtually on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the News & Events section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.singulargenomics.com/news-events/event-calendar.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products in development as well as our core product tenets: accuracy, speed, flexibility and scale. We are currently developing two integrated solutions that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first integrated solution, the G4, is targeted at the NGS market. Our second integrated solution in development, the PX Integrated Solution, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution. The G4 and PX Integrated Solutions are both comprised of an instrument and an associated menu of consumable kits.

