Landec Corporation to Showcase Lifecore Biomedical at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) (“Landec” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company focused on its growing Lifecore Biomedical (“Lifecore”) business – a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials – today announced that Jim Hall, President of Lifecore Biomedical, and John Morberg, Chief Financial Officer will be hosting a presentation at the 2022 ICR conference.



The Company will provide an updated Lifecore focused presentation on Landec’s investor relations website and discuss the business’s growth strategy that has generated compound annual revenue growth of more than 15% since 2010, its unique position within the injectables and CDMO marketplace, and its development pipeline that will support continued long-term growth in the years ahead.

The Company will present on Monday, January 10th at 10:30 am ET. The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.landec.com/.

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses: Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. and Curation Foods, Inc. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of complex sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes and vials. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable grade Hyaluronic Acid, Lifecore brings 35 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. Curation Foods is focused on innovating and distributing plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients to retail, club and foodservice channels. Curation Foods brands include Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products and O Olive Oil & Vinegar® premium artisan products. For more information about the Company, visit Landec’s website at www.landec.com.