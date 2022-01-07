Bionano Genomics Announces the Final Speaker Lineup for 2022 Symposium

– 27 different customers representing North America and Europe



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced its Symposium lineup of 31 oral presentations delivered from 27 different customers worldwide featuring the utility of OGM across a wide range of applications for genetic disease and cancer research. In all, 45% of the customer presentations at Symposium are from North America while 55% are from Europe. Symposium will take place virtually from January 10 to 13, 2022. During these four days, customers will showcase their latest research findings using OGM in constitutional cytogenomics, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and in combination with next-generation sequencing (NGS). Each day will feature oral customer presentations, a live panel with Q&A and a scientific poster exhibit within the virtual exhibition hall.

“We believe Symposium is the quintessential event for the OGM community to come together and share the progress they are making and their ideas for expanding the utility of OGM,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and CEO of Bionano Genomics. “Last year we were impressed by the utility, scope and breath of applications presented by our customers using the Saphyr system. Symposium is an opportunity for anyone interested or currently working with OGM to form connections within the community and see the potential impact of looking at the genome in a different way. Bionano is dedicated to elevating human health by transforming the way the world sees the genome and I’m greatly looking forward to seeing our customers showcase their accomplishments with OGM at Symposium. We also plan on conducting a Symposium in China later this year to bring together our Asia Pacific customers to feature their accomplishments using OGM.”

“Symposium in 2021 marked a historic event where OGM users showcased their data. Since then, we have made significant improvements in OGM workflow and data analysis which have allowed our customers around the world to advance their clinical and translational research. We have seen the implementation of our Saphyr system across a broad range of clinical research applications for consolidating traditional cytogenetics workflows to OGM as well as demonstrating its utility in combination with NGS,” said Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Chief Medical Officer at Bionano. “Symposium attendees have an opportunity to learn from their peers and we will continue to provide our customers with the training, education and services to support our goal of making OGM the standard of care.”

Each session of Symposium will start at 8:00 am PST and will last approximately 5 hours. After the scientific presentations, the speakers will join for a live panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Dr. Chaubey. In addition, each day will feature a scientific poster exhibit. Below is the list of customer presentations per day and application area.

January 10: Constitutional Cytogenomics Speaker Name Institution State / Country Talk Title Chaim Jalas The Foundation for Embryonic Competence New Jersey, USA Validation of Optical Genome Mapping for Preimplantation Genetic Analysis – Structural Rearrangement (PGD-SR) Applications Dr. Laila El-Khattabi Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) - Université de Paris Paris, France Balanced Translocations Associated with Male Infertility: How Optical Genome Mapping Could Lead to New Discoveries? Dr. Shirley Heggarty Belfast Health and Social Care Trust Belfast, UK Clinical Utility of Optical Genome Mapping in a Constitutional Cytogenetics Laboratory Dr. Alexander Hoischen Radboud University Medical Center Nijmegen, Netherlands Optical Genome Mapping: Mapping Difficult Structural Variant Types - Repeat Expansions Dr. Anwar Iqbal University of Rochester Medical Center New York, USA Validation Study of Optical Genome Mapping for Postnatal and Prenatal Clinical Research According to Established NYSDOH Guidelines Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal Augusta University Georgia, USA Enhanced Structural Variation Detection with OGM in Constitutional Disorders January 11: Hematologic Malignancies Speaker Name Institution State / Country Talk Title Bence Dvorak University Children's Hospital Zurich- Eleonore Foundation Zurich, Switzerland Characterization of Plasma Cell Dyscrasias (PCD) by Optical Genome Mapping Dr. Jonathan L. Lühmann Hannover Medical School Hannover, Germany The Clinical Utility of Optical Genome Mapping for the Assessment of Genomic Aberrations in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Dr. Anna Puiggros Hospital del Mar Barcelona, Spain The Hidden Side of Genomic Complexity: Learning from OGM in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Dr. Barbara Dewaele University Hospitals Leuven Leuven, Belgium Opportunities of Optical Genome Mapping for Genetic Diagnosis in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia Dr. Kornelia Neveling Radboud University Medical Center Nijmegen, Netherlands Technical and Clinical Validation of Optical Genome Mapping Dr. Elena García Sánchez Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús Madrid, Spain Optical Genome Mapping for Diagnosis of Paediatric Leukaemia Dr. Brynn Levy Columbia University Medical Center New York, USA Assessing Genomic Aberrations in AML using Optical Genome Mapping: Insights from a National Multi-Center Study Dr. Adrian Dubuc Harvard Medical School Brigham and Women's Hospital Massachusetts, USA Shining a New Light on Cancer Cytogenetics: Leveraging Novel Technological Approaches for Improved Understanding in B-ALL Dr. Adam C. Smith Laboratory Medicine Program, University Health Network, University of Toronto Toronto, Canada A Year in Review: Parallel Testing of Hematologic Malignancies Using Optical Genome Mapping Compared to Conventional Cytogenetics Dr. Saurabh Gupta Quest Diagnostics New Jersey, USA Optical genome mapping: Utility for stratification of B-CLL by accurate identification of clinically relevant structural variants January 12: Solid Tumors Speaker Name Institution Talk Title Dr. Elena García Sánchez Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús Madrid, Spain Optical Genome Mapping: Application for Analysis of Non-Haematological Cancers Dr. Tuomo Mantere University of Oulu, Finland Oulu, Finland Optical Genome Mapping in Unexplained High-Risk Breast Cancer Families Dr. Gopalrao Velagaleti UT Health - San Antonio Texas, USA Vigor and Reproducibility in Research: The Cell Line Saga: Is OGM the Answer? Dr. Matthew Brian Couger Brigham and Women's Hospital Massachusetts, USA The Chromosomal Landscape of Mesothelioma Dr. Juan Diaz Martin Instituto de Biomedicina de Sevilla (IBiS) Sevilla, Spain Complex Rearrangement Patterns in Undifferentiated Small Round Cell Sarcomas Associated with Poor Outcomes in Clinical Research Dr. Ravindra Kolhe Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Georgia, USA Utility of Optical Genome Mapping for the Chromosomal Characterization of Solid Tumors January 13: OGM + NGS Speaker Name Institution Talk Title Dr. Kornelia Neveling Radboud University Medical Center Nijmegen, Netherlands Optical Genome Mapping: Different Types of Hidden SV's in Families with Inherited Retinal Diseases Dr. Mariangela Sabatella Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology Utrecht, Netherlands Enlightening the Dark Matter of the Genome: OGM Identifies a Germline Retrotransposon Insertion in SMARCB1 in Two Siblings with Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors Dr. Gordana Raca Children's Hospital Los Angeles California, USA OGM and Capture-Based RNA-Seq Enable Comprehensive Genomic Characterization of Pediatric B-lymphoblastic Leukemias Arran Constantine bit.bio Cambridge, UK Cytogenetic QC at bit.bio: How a Next-Generation Cytogenetics Platform Enhances Quality Control of Next-Generation Cells Dr. Saumyaa Saumyaa AstraZeneca Cambridge, UK Detection and Characterization of On- and Off-target Integration of Foreign DNA in the Host Genomes, for Therapeutic Cell and Gene Therapy Development, Using OGM Dr. Laila El-Khattabi Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) - Université de Paris Paris, France Molecular Characterization of Genome Structural Variants in Developmental Disorders: Comparison Between OGM and Short Read WGS Dr. Jens Luebeck University of California, San Diego California, USA Combined NGS and OGM Reveal the Complex Structures of Circular Extrachromosomal DNA and other Focal Amplifications in Cancer Genomes Dr. Ravindra Kolhe Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Georgia, USA Clinical Utility of Combined Optical Genome Mapping and Comprehensive Genomic Sequencing in Robust Evaluation of Hematological Cancers Dr. Rashmi Kanagal Shamana MD Anderson Cancer Center Texas, USA A Comprehensive Assessment of a Large MDS Cohort at MD Anderson Cancer Center Using Optical Genome Mapping and a Targeted NGS Panel

