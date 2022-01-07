Boon Industries Retains Wallrich Creative Communications for Branding and Marketing

SACRAMENTO, CA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: BNOW) (“Boon” or the “Company”), an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained renowned agency Wallrich Creative Communications as the Company prepares to launch its full suite of BioDox products in the first quarter of 2022.

Wallrich will immediately begin work on Boon’s logo, branding, and messaging needs, creating the essential marketing deliverables for the Company’s new go-to-market initiative.

Wallrich Creative Communications is a full-service marketing communications firm established in Sacramento, CA in 1990. With comprehensive capability to support branding, marketing, advertising, and interactive initiatives, the Wallrich team integrates strategy, content, visual design, and technical development at an exceptional level of proven expertise for a seamless service approach. Wallrich has deep experience serving clients in healthcare, bioscience, agriculture, energy, education, nonprofit, and professional service sectors, with regional and national examples that include the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, The Morning Star Company, and CommonSpirit Health.

“We are ecstatic to have engaged a prestigious agency with a portfolio of successes doing exactly what we want to do and with whom we share a common ethos of sustainable and effective product offerings,” stated Justin Gonzalez, Chairman, Boon Industries. “Additionally, we are working directly with the firm’s founder and creative force, Lila Wallrich, tapping into her amazing talents and experience at the design table and in the marketplace.”

“Our team was intrigued when we learned about Boon’s mission and products, which align perfectly with our interest in solutions that improve people’s lives while protecting the environment. We’re honored by this opportunity to help articulate and promote Boon’s brand in the marketplace,” Lila Wallrich, Creative Director and CEO.

About Boon Industries

Boon Industries, Inc. (OTC: BNOW) is an innovative bioscience company delivering solutions that benefit people and the planet. At the core of Boon’s product offering is DiOx+™, a chlorine dioxide disinfectant sterilizer. Chlorine dioxide has been approved by OSHA, FDA, EPA, and DOT. DiOx+ kills harmful pathogens without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. The proprietary chemical formulas and processes behind DiOx+ make it ideal for sterilization of mission critical, high value medical equipment and disinfecting air and surfaces in laboratory and hospital environments. DiOx+ helps protect agricultural crops from disease, is used in water treatment plants, and helps reduce operational costs in warehousing, distribution centers and ecommerce support facilities. The introduction of DiOx+ to the U.S. market follows 12 years of chlorine dioxide usage in global markets driven by Boon’s CEO Justin Gonzalez. DiOx+ delivers on Boon’s promise to provide the most effective, affordable solutions without sacrificing health and safety.

