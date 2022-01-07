New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Agriculture Market – Analysis By Type, Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195730/?utm_source=GNW

Digital Agriculture can make agriculture more profitable for the farmer. Decreasing resource inputs will save the farmer money and labour, and increased reliability of spatially explicit data will reduce risks. Optimal, site-specific weather forecasts, yield projections, and probability maps for diseases and disasters based on a dense network of weather and climate data will allow the cultivation of crops in an optimal way.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Crop Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence and Precision Farming. The Artificial Intelligence segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as this technology is going to be applied across countries. Crop Monitoring is the largest application of the Digital Agriculture market in the year 2020.



Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Digital Agriculture Market in 2020. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, APAC is seeing huge growth as a result of a variety of factors, including the rise of local firms and government programs aimed at advanced technical breakthroughs. Some countries in the region, such as China and Japan, have embraced and are rapidly deploying digital agricultural technologies.



In the near future, the Agriculture sector will turning to Artificial Intelligence technologies to help yield healthier crops, control pests, monitor soil, and growing conditions, organize data for farmers, help with the workload, and improve a wide range of agriculture-related tasks in the entire food supply chain. The artificial Intelligence segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market in the year 2026.



