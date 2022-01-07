Apollo Names Louis-Jacques Tanguy Chief Accounting Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Louis-Jacques Tanguy has been appointed Chief Accounting Officer and Controller for Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Apollo Asset Management, Inc., effective January 11, 2022, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Martin Kelly. Tanguy joins Apollo from Deutsche Bank where he was most recently Managing Director, Head of Group Finance Americas and Global Head of Business Finance for Origination and Advisory.



Apollo CFO Martin Kelly said, “We are pleased to welcome L.J. to our finance organization. He is an industry veteran with extensive experience in business finance, accounting, and financial performance and planning, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute on our strategic growth plans.”

Tanguy joins Apollo after more than 13 years with Deutsche Bank where he had a broad range of responsibilities in London and New York related to business finance, valuation control and complex trade reviews, treasury finance, financial performance and planning, accounting and regulatory policy and disclosure. Previously, Tanguy was Head of Asia Pacific Product Valuation Group at Merrill Lynch Japan Securities in Tokyo from 2006 to 2008, and from 2002 to 2006, served as Head of Product Control and Head of Risk and P&L for Fixed Income & Derivatives at Société Générale in Tokyo and Paris.

Earlier in his career, Tanguy was an associate professor of finance at the University of Aix-Marseille and Marseille Business School. Tanguy has a bachelor’s degree in economics, a master’s degree in applied finance and a Ph.D. in business management from the University of Aix-Marseille.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

