Global Crop Nutrition Market – Analysis By Types of Nutrients, Application Method, Product Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19

Among the types of nutrients (Macronutrients and Micronutrients), Macronutrients is a large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The need for macronutrients for crop health is higher as compared to micronutrients, also, the macronutrients are widely used essential nutrients, which will drive the market.



Among the Application Method (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Other Applications), Soil holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application methods as the soil is the most common and most efficient way to provide nutrition to crops, and as it will always be the best method that will keep driving the market in future.



Among Product Type (Fertilizer, Soil amendments, others), Fertilizers holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest product types of Crop Nutrition Market due to the high demand for fertilizers and widely usage of fertilizers to provide crop nutrition.



The main growth in Crop Nutrition Market has been registered from APAC in 2020. The presence of leading crop producers like China and India, with a growing population and need for increased food supply, drives the need for crop nutrients for crop quality and is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Crop Nutrition Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Crop Nutrition Market by Value.



• The report analyses the Crop Nutrition Market by Types of nutrients (Macronutrients, Micronutrients).



• The report analyses the Crop Nutrition Market by Application Method (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others).



• The report analyses the Crop Nutrition Market by Product Type (Fertilizer, Soil Amendments, Others).



• The Global Crop Nutrition Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Russia, France, China, Japan, India).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Types of nutrients, by Application Method, by Product Type, by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp, BASF SE, Aries Agro Ltd., Baicor, L.C, Compass Minerals, The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, CF Industries and ICL Group Ltd.



• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Crop Nutrition Market.



Key Target Audience



• Crop Nutrition Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



• Regulatory Authorities

