Global Cash Logistics Market – Analysis By Service Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

The advancements in Cash Logistics and increased use of electronics devices drive the Cash Logistics market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Cash Logistics in Retail Cash Management (RCM) and the financial institutions will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and service type in the APAC region will significantly drive Cash Logistics market growth in subsequent years.



The ATM Cash Management service witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to see further growth in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of cash logistic companies. During 2021-2026, Cash Logistics Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate because of an increasing number of ATMs, rising demand for safety systems such as safes and vaults and growth in per capita disposable income levels.



The financial Institutions sector is expected to hold a very larger market share of the Cash Logistics Market than other end users in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfort and security of customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand of Cash Logistics in the future.



Amongst the regions, the Americas accounts for the largest regional share in the global Cash Logistics market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfort while carrying and transferring the cash is a major factor driving the Cash Logistics market growth.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of the Cash Logistics Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market by Service Type (Retail Cash Management - RCM, Dedicated Cash-in-Transit Vans - DCV, ATM Cash Management).



• The report analyses the Cash Logistics Market by End User (Retail, Financial Institutions, Others).



• The Global Cash Logistics Market has been analyzed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Service Type, End User, Region, and Country.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new Type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: G4S PLC, Loomis AG, GardaWorld, Brink’s, Prosegur, SIS, Securitas, Allied Universal, MPS Security, Dunbar.



Key Target Audience



• Cash Logistics Companies



• Banking and Financial Institutions



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

