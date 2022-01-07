New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market – Analysis By Drug Type, Synthesis, By Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195726/?utm_source=GNW





Additionally, growing awareness, as well as investments in the development of new drugs in the market, is pushing the number of clinical trials in the world which is driving the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. With the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is expected that there will be more demand for new drugs which is likely to push the demand for API and consequently affect the Global Active Pharmaceutical Market in the world.



The biopharma companies are opting for mergers and acquisitions to gain access to new technologies, expand their market area and increase their capital for clinical trials and investments. The API market has been witnessing impressive growth over the past few years. This growth trend is projected to continue due to the increase in demand from the Asia Pacific region in the future. This is mainly driven by China, India and Japan which consist of a huge population and thereby huge incidence of infectious diseases which require medicines for treatment.



Furthermore, the rising death toll and spread of the virus prompted many pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and small start-ups to collaborate and bring out effective medicine to fight the same. Scientists all over the world found molecules that can effectively target COVID-19. Currently, 155 molecules are under clinical investigation, and 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19. Companies monitored locally to protect the safety of study participants, staff and employees during such times.



