7 January 2022 at 3.30 p.m.

Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc



Aktia Bank Plc has today, based on a decision made by the company's Board of Directors, divested 30,874 own shares held by the company for payment of deferred instalments in accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive scheme for the earning periods 2018–2019 and 2019–2020 and other incentive programmes to a total of 30 persons. The divestment of own shares is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 13 April 2021.



A total of 99,595 shares, which have been subject to transfer restrictions, have according to the terms of the various incentive programmes been returned to the company. After the above-mentioned divestments and returns, a total of 295,667 shares remain in the company’s possession.

Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 362 9587



