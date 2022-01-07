New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminated Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195609/?utm_source=GNW

Based on material type, the laminated glass market is segmented into polyvinyl butyral, ethyl vinyl acetate, ionoplast polymer, aliphatic TPU, and others.



The market, based on application, is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar panels, and others.There is a high demand for laminated glass in building and construction industry.



It is also being used in automotive windshields. Thus, the rapid development of automotive sector is expected to boost the demand for laminated glass during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global laminated glass market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar panels, and others.The building and construction segment held the largest share of the market in 2020.



In this industry, the laminated glass is used in applications such as glass railing, glass floor, roofs, glass partition, interior glass door and glass front door, indoor or outdoor signage, and glass frontage. It is widely used in residential and commercial buildings due to its strength and shatterproof nature.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global laminated glass market.The region is experiencing significant growth in urbanization, which is boosting the number of residential and commercial construction projects.



Rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific is attributed to rising per capita income and affordable housing development activities.Moreover, the region has a dominant automotive industry.



There is a high demand for laminated glass in the automotive industry to make car windshields.



A few of the key players in the laminated glass market include Asahi India Glass Limited; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Fuyao Group; Guardian Glass Llc; Press Glass Sa; Saint Gobain SA; Schott Ag; Taiwan Glass Group; and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited. Players operating in the market are highly focused towards the development of high-quality and innovative offerings to fulfil the customer’s requirements.



The size of overall global laminated glass market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the laminated glass market.

