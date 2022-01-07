New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ketones Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Form and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195608/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, exogenous ketones are used in dietary supplements.



They commonly consist of ketone salts, also known as Beta-hydroxybutyrate or BHB, and ketone esters.



Based on application, the ketones market is segmented into food & beverage, dietary supplements, personal care & cosmetics, and others.The other application segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the dietary supplements segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Other applications of ketones are chemical and industrial applications.Ketones such as methyl ethyl ketone, methyl isobutyl ketone, di-isobutyl ketone, and acetone are widely used chemical intermediates in the chemicals industry.



Acetone is widely used as a chemical intermediate in the production of acrylic plastics, polycarbonates, and epoxy resins.Moreover, diisobutyl ketone is used as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of diisobutyl carbinol.



Additionally, methyl ethyl ketones are used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of certain pharmaceutical products. Acrylic plastics and epoxy resins are extensively used in automotive and signage applications. Diisobutyl carbinol is used in the synthesis of hydrogen peroxide, lacquers, shellac, printing inks, vinyl-chloride-acetate resins, urea-melamine resins, and alkyd resins. Ketones are used as industrial solvents in the manufacturing of paints and coatings, adhesives, automotive finishes, rubbers, textiles, varnishes, printing inks, etc. In the coatings industry, they are widely used as solvents in the production of nitrocellulose and other cellulose esters, resins, and vinyl chloride-vinyl acetate. These solvents can be employed as active solvents or diluents, and they are frequently used in conjunction with other solvents. Methyl ethyl ketones are commonly used as a solvent in rubber manufacturing. Further, ketones are used as a fractionating agent in the extraction of oils and fats. They are used to sterilize medical equipment such as surgical instruments, hypodermic needles, syringes, and dental instruments.



Based on region, the ketones market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global ketones market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Increased demand for health-beneficial supplements is one of the key factors driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific.Changing eating habits of people because of their hectic lifestyles and health concerns are also boosting the growth of the ketone supplement market in the area.



Moreover, the chemical sector accounts for over 45% of world chemical output and more than 69% of global chemical jobs in Asia Pacific, according to The International Institute for Sustainable Development.In the chemical industry, ketones are extensively utilized as solvents and catalysts.



Thus, the well-established chemicals industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the growth of the ketones market in the coming period.



A few players operating in the ketones market are Compound Solutions Inc.; Aurochemicals; Taj Pharmaceuticals Chemicals; Orchid Chemical Supplies Ltd; Hunan NutraMax Inc.; HEALTH SOURCES NUTRITION CO., LTD.; Advanced Biotech; Eastman Chemical Company; Royal Dutch Shell plc.; and SABIC.



