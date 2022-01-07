New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Brakes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195606/?utm_source=GNW

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), growing economies, labor quality, tax policies, regulatory environments, and transportation and energy prices are the factors that have catalyzed the comeback of this sector. As a result of the expanding manufacturing sector, the dependent markets, including mechanical equipment providers, are also flourishing. With the emergence of new categories of consumers in developing countries, manufacturers across the world are likely to have significant new prospects; further, innovations generate new demands, thus propelling the use of modern equipment and systems in manufacturing units.

When designing equipment systems, it’s crucial to think about how the braking system will affect the operation of subsequent machines.Fail-safe brakes assist in shutting off the machines movement quickly in accidents, performance failure, or power failure, among others.



Companies are also working on hydraulic release brakes that are spring-loaded braking systems using hydraulic energy to produce adjustable torque.The need for industrial brakes is high in mining winches, overhead cranes, steel rolling systems, and other similar devices.



Furthermore, warehousing, medical, steel mills, and food processing industries hold significant potential for the industrial brakes market.Companies are actively working on the spring-applied brakes with high permitted braking energies, high torques, and wear resistance.



For instance, Kor-Pak, an OEM and distributor of industrial brakes and clutches, is developing end-to-end braking systems for the mining and manufacturing industries.



The COVID-19 outbreak has adversely affected the overall growth rate of global industrial brakes market in 2020 due to decline in the revenue and growth of companies operating in the market, owing to supply and demand disruptions across the value chain.Thus, there was a decline in y-o-y growth rate during 2020.



However, the sudden growth in vaccinations and COIVD-19 safety protocols, the restrictions are getting lifted, which would positively impact the production capabilities of different industries, such as the industrial brakes industry. This growth is expected to normalize the industrial brakes market growth during the forecast period.



A few key companies operating in the industrial brakes market are Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.; Altra Industrial Motion Corp.; AMETEK Inc.; Carlisle Companies Incorporated; Coremo Ocmea S.p.A.; DELLNER BUBENZER; Eaton Corporation plc; ADVICS CO.,LTD.; RINGSPANN GmbH; SIBRE Siegerland Bremsen GmbH; Jiangxi Huawu Brake Co., Ltd.; Emco Precima Engineering Pvt Ltd.; and KTR Systems GmbH. The report also comprises secondary research work on other companies that hold a significant market share.



Overall size of the industrial brakes market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the industrial brakes market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the industrial brakes market.

