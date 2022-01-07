New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hypodermic Needles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, End User, and Usage" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195605/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, technological advancements in the design of hypodermic needles are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the availability of alternatives hinders the hypodermic needles market growth. As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs in the US, as the prolonged lockdown periods are having devastating effects on numerous industries. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged with a bright side for sectors such as hypodermic needles, which have thrived amid the global health crisis. For instance, in January 2021, BD distributed 800 million syringes and needles to various US hospitals conducting COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

Based on type, the hypodermic needles market is bifurcated into safety needles and non-safety needles.The market for the safety needles segment is further bifurcated into retractable needles and non-retractable needles.



The safety needles segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.By application, the hypodermic needles market is segmented into drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection.



The drug delivery segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.By end user, the hypodermic needles market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and home health care.



The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. However, the diagnostic centers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By usage, the hypodermic needles market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health Services are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the hypodermic needles market.

