Sodexo Live! Unveils Specialty Menu Items for 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Live!, the leading hospitality partner to North America’s premier sports entertainment venues, today announced an array of specialty menu items for Monday’s highly anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. This is the first time the game will be played in Indianapolis, at a venue in Lucas Oil Stadium which regularly ranks as one of the best stadiums in the NFL.

“This is a star-studded championship matchup, and we are prepared to provide championship-level hospitality for both fan bases to enjoy,” said Steve Pangburn, Sodexo Live! North America, Chief Executive Officer. “Our authentic Indianapolis cuisine, combined with our team-specific menu items, will ensure that, no matter the outcome of the on-field action, every fan in attendance leaves with a pleasant, memorable taste of Indianapolis.”

From the fan experience in the Indiana Convention Center to outdoor event spaces, the easily-walkable downtown Indianapolis corridor will transform to a college football mecca for the weekend. Both the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium will be fully cashless for the festivities, and other food service safety protocols will be in place for the betterment of all fans and employees in attendance. Sodexo Live! is known for serving creative and exciting menu items and adding an influx of memorable hospitality for the world’s most notable events.

Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff, added, “The clever, new menu items will be fun—and tasty—for college football fans to enjoy.”

The new creations from Executive Chef Shimelis Adem for Monday’s game will delight Alabama and Georgia fans and help them make the most of the moment. Highlights of the menu include:

The Crimson Tide Dog: Quarter-pound hot dog grilled and topped with pulled pork and onion straws, drizzled with a spicy BBQ sauce served on a freshly-baked bun.

Bulldog Shrimp Tacos: Freshly-made tacos with Cajun grilled shrimp and grilled peaches, topped with peach pico and peach crema sauce.

Each will be available at multiple general concourse locations throughout Lucas Oil Stadium.

Other Indy-inspired menu items include Indiana Whiskey Sour Pork Wings, featuring locally-sourced smoked pork with a whiskey-orange marmalade glaze; a Heartland Beer Cheese Steak Sandwich, topped with cheese fondue made with Sun King Brewing ale; and a Hoosier Fried Chicken Sandwich with pimento cheese on a fresh-baked brioche bun.

Ancient grain bowls, bell peppers loaded with plant-based meat and a sweet chili glaze, and several salads are a handful of the non-meat options on hand. And for dessert in the premium spaces, there will sugar cookies decorated with team logos and football themes created by Cute as a Button, a Carmel, Ind., bakery.

Visiting fans are in for a weekend's worth of events and activities scheduled for Playoff Fan Central at the Indiana Convention Center, where Sodexo Live! has also curated new additions to its menus, including the Crimson Tide Dog and a special edition of Bulldog Brisket Sliders.

Sodexo Live! is hosting the CFP National Championship for the third straight year, after previous editions at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in 2020 and the 2021 national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Again this year, the organization will donate prepared but unused food to local charitable organizations, including Second Helpings and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

For more information on the CFP, please visit CollegeFootballPlayoff.com.

About Sodexo Live!

Sodexo Live! manages prestigious conference, cultural, and sporting venues and major events all over the world. With 40,000 employees and 500 sites, we offer our clients a range of bespoke catering, sales, and event management services, helping to transform the consumer experience into unforgettable memories. As strategic and responsible partners, we commit to unlocking our customers’ full potential while favoring local communities.

Sodexo Live! contributes to the success of prestigious events such as Royal Ascot, the Tour de France, the Rugby World Cup and soon the Paris 2024 Games, and showcases exceptional venues such as the Eiffel Tower Restaurants, the Hard Rock Stadium, Bateaux Parisiens, Yachts de Paris, the Royal Academy of Arts in London, the Prado museum in Madrid and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Learn more.

Attachments