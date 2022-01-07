Magnus Financial Group Announces That Sharon Hayut, CFP®, CDFA® Has Joined the Firm as Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Sharon Hayut, CFP®, CDFA® has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director.

Prior to joining Magnus, Sharon was a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Her career trajectory included roles at Citi Smith Barney, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley Private Bank, National Association. While there, she maintained securities Series 7, 66 and 31 registrations.

In 2021, Sharon was named to the Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors lists. In 2019, Sharon was named to Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisors and the Working Mother and SHOOK Research's Top Wealth Advisor Moms lists. In 2018, Sharon was named to Forbes/SHOOK® Research's Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list.

"Sharon is an accomplished and industry-recognized wealth advisor who brings a new dimension to our advisory team," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, CEO of Magnus, adding, "We are thrilled that she has joined the Magnus team, and we are confident that she will excel in our multi-disciplinary wealth advisory model."

Sharon earned her Bachelor of Science in Business & Managerial Economics at the State University of New York at Buffalo. While there, she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi and the Panhellenic Association. She holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional certification from the American College and the Certified Divorce Financial Analyst™ certification from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts along with her Life/Health Insurance license.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that supports a variety of departments including investment & insurance operations, research and trading, compliance, and marketing.

