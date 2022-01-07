ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

ALPHARETTA, GA., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (January 7, 2022) - Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”) will be posted on the Company's website on or before Thursday, January 13, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company’s operating results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021.



Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (877) 613-8343 Conference ID: 3783779

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Tuesday, January 18, 2022 and will be available for 31 days.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is one of the nation’s largest private homebuilding companies, delivering over 50,000 homes to homeowners over the course of its 30+ years in business. The company markets its homes through its two award- winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for blazing new trails in design and personalization thanks in large part to its industry leading experience at The Studio. The Starlight Homes brand, with its focus on affordability, offers homes with thoughtful designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. For more information, or to experience the excitement of becoming another satisfied Ashton Woods or Starlight Homes homeowner, visitwww.AshtonWoods.com or www.StarlightHomes.com.







