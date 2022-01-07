Media Components CEO Denis Sinelnikov Accepted Into Forbes Agency Council

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denis Sinelnikov, CEO of Media Components, an award-winning, full service, digital marketing agency based in Philadelphia, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council; an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Denis Sinelnikov was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience and thought leadership. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Denis Sinelnikov into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Denis has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Denis will also be invited to collaborate with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Denis will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"I am really honored and excited about this incredible opportunity to join the Forbes Agency Council," said Denis Sinelnikov, CEO of Media Components. "I am looking forward to making meaningful connections with like-minded individuals and sharing my experience with the other members and business owners!"

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT MEDIA COMPONENTS

Media Components is a go-to digital marketing resource for companies seeking increased profitability by maximizing their presence online. They help drive customer interaction & engagement, impact conversion of new customers, and support digital activities necessary for the retention of those customers. Media Components does it through a client-friendly process that is robust and with benchmarked deliverables tailored to each client's needs and priorities. Providing value and expertise has led Media Components to form strategic partnerships including HubSpot Solution Provider, Google Partner, Facebook Business Partners, and 2022 Forbes Agency Council Membership.

