VIPC Names Conaway Haskins as Vice President of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems

Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conaway Haskins has been named as the Vice President for Entrepreneurial Ecosystems at the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC). In this role, he provides strategic vision and generates operational results for the Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Division that was launched in July 2020. As VP, he advises, funds, promotes, and supports technology-focused entrepreneurial ecosystems and innovation-led economic development throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are delighted to welcome Conaway Haskins as our Vice President of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems. His experience and leadership will help VIPC continue to connect innovators with opportunities throughout the Commonwealth,” says Bob Stolle, President, and CEO of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. “Building strong regional innovation ecosystems is critical to Virginia’s economic growth and job development.”

For over 20 years, Conaway has served government, academic and nonprofit organizations helping them navigate challenges and opportunities in economic development, government relations, and strategic management at the local, state, and national levels. Before joining the VIPC team, he served as Associate Director of the Virginia Tech Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation and as the State Economic Development Specialist for the university's Virginia Cooperative Extension division. He was responsible for leading and executing technical assistance, applied research, and public engagement efforts serving communities, regions, and organizations across the Commonwealth. Before that, Conaway served in management roles with the Virginia Community Economic Network, Virginia State University, Council on Foundations, US Senator Jim Webb, and the Cameron Foundation. He began his career as an economic development researcher at the Aspen Institute.

Conaway currently serves as the Chair of the Professional Development Committee of the Virginia Economic Developers Association and is a member of the International Economic Development Council. He is also an adjunct Associate Professor of Practice for Virginia Tech's Center for Leadership in Global Sustainability. Conaway earned a Masters of Regional Planning degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a B.A. with honors & distinction in Government & Politics from George Mason University. He lives with his family in the Richmond area and is based out of VIPC's downtown Richmond headquarters.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, formerly CIT GAP Funds, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $32.4 million in capital across more than 250 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC connects innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Research Investment Fund (RIF) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Regional Innovation Fund | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Attachment